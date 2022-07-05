ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

OBITUARY: Edwin George

By admin
theonefeather.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin George, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness. He is survived by his children,...

theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Keara Isobella Malate

Keara Isobella Malate, age 23, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Ruthlee Malate; fiancé, Jorge Colon; stepfather, Tim Tankersley; uncle, Robert Ram Malate; and cousins, Roald Malate and Nikita Malate. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 8...
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Koza

Deborah Ann Koza passed away on Sunday, July 3 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Alma, Ga. Deborah was the daughter of the late Alexander Koza and Peral Crosby Koza. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Stephens. She is survived by her sister, Cathy Rose (Ray) of Cherokee, North Carolina; nieces, Melissa Googe and Amber Arnett of Brunswick, Ga., Jennifer Rose of Cherokee, North Carolina; a great nephew; several great nieces and cousins in Brunswick and Alma, Ga.
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

Fire Mountain Trails set for major expansion

Mountain bikers may rejoice. There are new trails coming to Cherokee. Five years after the completion of the original Fire Mountain biking trail system, EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Operations and EBCI Project Management have started work to more than double the trail network on the Qualla Boundary. The project is slated for a 2-million-dollar investment that will see 12 to 15 miles of new trails and much more.
CHEROKEE, NC
tribpapers.com

City’s Mini-Golf Sparks Much ‘In-Putt’ Input

Hendersonville – Miniature golf in Hendersonville is in the process of moving to another small park north of downtown, where if citizens get their way, there will be longer holes and far better visuals representing local historic and scenic attractions. That is among the consensus views from a recent...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee, NC
Obituaries
State
Ohio State
City
Cherokee, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Police staffing a concern in Franklin

In a less-than-an hour meeting of the Town of Franklin Council, business included the reading of two proclamations, more discussions about the in-process skate park, a public hearing set for the rezoning of a property, and awareness of a sewer line project. Yet, the wrap-up agenda item for the short, July 5, 6 p.m., meeting involved the issue of Town of Franklin Police Department staffing – or lack thereof.
FRANKLIN, NC
tribpapers.com

Sprinkle Retires From Church After 28 Years

Weaverville – After 28 years of serving at the First Baptist Church of Weaverville, administrative assistant Joy Sprinkle has retired from her position at the church. Sprinkle, a Weaverville resident, said she heard about the job through a friend and submitted her resume. “I guess it really did shock me when they called and said they wanted me to be their next administrative assistant… I have always been so blessed just to work there.”
WEAVERVILLE, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

20 Best Day Trips From Asheville, NC (Within 3 Hours!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One of the best vacation towns in the southern United States is the gorgeous city of Ashville. And these are the best day trips from Asheville NC!. Are you...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Community raises more than $30,000 for Macon County Library

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The community is coming together to help the Macon County Library get the funding it needs. The library board asked for an inflation increase in its budget. The board asked for $70,000 but only received $50,000. So, the community decided to come up with the...
MACON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsali Care Center#Long House Funeral Home
FOX Carolina

Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing, elderly Buncombe County man. Officials said 74-year-old Donald Allen Gange was last seen in Weaverville. He may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WILX-TV

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week. According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74. No one was hurt in the...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buncombe, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Buncombe; Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Madison County in western North Carolina Northwestern Buncombe County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Marshall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Marshall, North Asheville, Woodfin, Weaverville, Mars Hill, Leicester, Flat Creek, Faust, Walnut and Canto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
my40.tv

Driver sought in Swannanoa hit-and-run

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 70 near New Salem Road in Swannanoa about 10:43 p.m. Thursday. Authorities are looking for a red 2011-14 Ford Edge or Lincoln...
SWANNANOA, NC
Laura Marshall

Maine Seafood in Hendersonville

The sign on the building is fading and an old hot dog mannequin with arms and a smiling face greet us. The Great American Hot Dog and Seafood restaurant sits at the end of a strip mall at 808 Greenville Hwy In Hendersonville.
MAINE STATE
visitncsmokies.com

Best Dog-Friendly Spots In Haywood (told by a dog)

From breweries to bakeries, there are so many reasons you’ll want to bring along your best furry friend on your next getaway to the Smokies. Haywood County is one of the best dog-friendly vacation spots in Western North Carolina and Alana is here to tell you why. Follow along...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Convicted killer indicted in Zebb Quinn murder scheduled to appear in court Monday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 22-year-old cold case involving convicted killer Robert Jason Owens is back in the headlines. Owens is scheduled to appear in court at the Buncombe County Courthouse on Monday, July 11, more than 22 years following the disappearance of Zebb Quinn. Quinn, a friend of Owens’, was 18 at the time. He was last seen Jan. 2, 2000. Owens is believed to be one of the last people to see him. Surveillance footage captured the two entering a convenience store that night.
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Still no official ID on human remains

Following a missing persons investigation launched at the end of May, four people, Derek McCrackin, Jessica Smith, Lenore “Lenoka” Wilson, and Christopher Shields were arrested with charges ranging from first-degree kidnapping to disturbing human remains. More than a month later, the investigation remains open and while the victim...
FRANKLIN, NC
theonefeather.com

Haywood residents sentenced for trafficking illegal drugs

State assistant district attorneys in Haywood County Superior Court last week successfully prosecuted five residents for trafficking illegal drugs. Collectively, the defendants will spend a total minimum of 350 months in prison. “I believe putting these five drug dealers behind bars serves as a make-no-mistake-about-it warning to traffickers that we...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy