FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain could affect Colorado's burn scar areas

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Dimitris66. File photo. (iStock).

Heavy rain is expected to affect several of Colorado's burn scar areas beginning on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Stormy conditions could increase the potential for flash flooding and debris flow in these areas.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar in Glenwood Canyon, between 3 PM and 9PM this evening.

"Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is possible during the period of the watch. Travelers and anyone near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars," the NWS said.

Meteorologists are also monitoring the Western Cameron Peak Burn Scar, where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4 PM. South Central Larimer County including the Rocky Mountain National Park area is included in this warning.

Flood threat is also present for the Spring Creek Burn Scar and surrounding areas, the service reported.

At burn scars and steep terrains, flood risk also comes the risk of mudflows and rockslides.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall. Get the latest on the forecast with the National Weather Service. Check cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across the state.

Comments / 0

