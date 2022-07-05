‘Battle of the Badges’ raises over $3,000 for local food banks

The “Battle of the Badges” held on July 1, 2022 raised over $3,000 for local food banks in Kent and Federal Way.

“We want to thank Federal Way PD and Puget Sound Fire for joining us at the Grocery Outlet in Federal Way for our 5th Battle of the Badges,” Kent Police said.

This time around they helped Kent Police raise $3,022 to be split between the food banks in Kent and Federal Way.

“We appreciate their willingness to host these events, donate the proceeds and let us help them raise awareness about the needs of the food banks that serve our neighborhoods,” organizers said.

Kent Police runners this year included Recruitment Sgt. Tung and Patrol Officer DeMarinis, who ran for $963.79 worth of groceries.

“Great Job!

“We will be back with Battle of the Badges in a few months. Look for the announcement and come by to donate food and watch the fun.”

The event took place at the Grocery Outlet in Federal Way.

All of the battle volunteers posing just before the big event. It’s all smiles until the competition starts.

A bit of friendly chit chat before the big battle.

The Federal Way team posing with Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang just before the event.

Kent PD Team L-R: Patrol Officer DeMarinis, AC Kasner, Mayor Dana Ralph, Recruitment Sgt. Tung and Event Organizer Acting Sgt. Makings.

Mayor Dana Ralph giving a rousing pre-battle speech to our competitors.

Sgt. Tung ran his heat first, here he is discussing strategy with Officer DeMarinis right before her battle heat.

Recruitment Sgt. Tung bolting out of the gate for his heat.

Kent Grocery Store Outlet Owner, and event Co-Organizer James Byun high giving KPD Officer DeMarinis.

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department