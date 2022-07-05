Sudden Closure of Missoula Business, Company Files for Bankruptcy

Are you in the market for a new vehicle, or perhaps an apartment? Facebook Marketplace can be a very useful tool, but you need to watch out for scammers. I'm currently in the market for a new vehicle and the prices are insane. I don't know where all this money has come from post-pandemic, but for a local rock radio DJ balling on a budget, it's frustrating, to say the least. Then when I finally think I run into a great deal on a new rig and go through the whole process of contacting the owner, nine times out of ten I find it to be a scam. You've probably dealt with this same scenario. I wanted to share some tips that I stick to when shopping on Marketplace or any digital spot where you are buying directly from a seller instead of an actual business or store.

