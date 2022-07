Montana is teaming with wildlife that need your respect, it is one of the reasons why we love this place. But for some "Content Creators" and tourists they feel it is a great place to capture that perfect "selfie" with some of the wildlife, please don't! We have ample wildlife in our majestic state that want nothing to do with you and your pics and we emphasize "wild" in wildlife, they are not tame, they are not pets and you are in their home.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO