Sacramento police recover 11 shell casings from nightclub shooting that killed 1, hurt 4

By Sam Stanton
 2 days ago
Sacramento police say investigators have recovered 11 shell casings and obtained video surveillance from the early-morning shooting Monday that killed one man and wounded four others outside a nightclub at 16th and L streets.

In an update on the case posted to Twitter Tuesday, police also said they had identified “multiple witnesses” and had canvassed the scene and surrounding areas.

“In the coming days, detectives will be reviewing video, contacting witnesses, and examining evidence to determine what occurred and identify those responsible,” police wrote in an “investigative update” posted to Twitter.

The shooting was reported at 1:51 a.m. outside the Mix Downtown nightclub as patrons were leaving, and five people were shot, including Greg Najee Grimes, a 31-year-old former assistant football coach at Inderkum High School who had been celebrating the July 4 holiday with friends.

Grimes’ mother, Deborah, said her son was struck three times in the chest as he was leaving the nightclub and that his friends following behind saw him on the ground when they got outside.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Monday that police believe the shooting took place outside, but said investigators did not yet know whether there was more than one shooter.

Roughly four dozen evidence markers were scattered along 16th and K streets following the shooting.

The shooting was the second major outbreak of violence downtown since April 3, when authorities say a gang dispute led to the shooting deaths of six people and wounded 12 others.

In that incident, police recovered 114 shell casings from the K Street mall near 10th street, and three suspects — brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin and Mtula Payton — have each been charged with three counts of murder.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg condemned the violence Monday, blaming the availability of guns.

“Whether it’s a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same,” Steinberg said. “The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health supports in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger. We all know this.”

Police have not said what type of weapon was used in Monday’s shooting, but have posted a QR code and link to the department’s social media accounts to allow witnesses to download video or information on the incident.

