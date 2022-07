INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s most recent budget forecast shows that our state surplus is on track to reach a stunning $6 billion by the end of the fiscal year in July. At a time when Hoosiers are facing rising costs on everything from fuel to food, it’s common sense for the General Assembly to help Hoosiers with rising costs. We also know that this special session will likely include efforts to limit a woman’s right to choose, an important topic that deserves its own article to fully address. If we want to be productive rather than restrict that choice, we have an opportunity to help Hoosiers offset some of those high costs and still be in a position to make important investments in the next state budget and during this special session.

INDIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO