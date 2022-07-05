ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

5 Things To Know About Chanel’s Collaborative Haute Couture AW22 Show

By Anders Christian Madsen
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think it’s very important that Virginie feels totally free to go...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman And Dua Lipa Walk The Runway At Balenciaga Couture

Today in Paris, Demna unveiled his second couture collection for Balenciaga – and not only were there plenty of celebrities sitting in the front row, but walking the runway too. As showgoers including Kris Jenner, Offset, North West, Alexa Demie, and Tracee Ellis Ross looked on, the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell walked through the historic Balenciaga salons wearing the house’s latest couture collection. The group was eclectic, a little bit unexpected, unbelievably glam, and as always, purely Balenciaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Best Dressed Celebrities at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Show

Following the house’s grand return to the Haute Couture Week schedule last year, Demna showcased his second Couture collection for Balenciaga with a star-studded runway featuring the likes of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and more. Unsurprisingly, the presentation was filled with celebrity VIPs sitting front row, who arrived at the venue in their best looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Madsen
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Has Got Her Summer Event Dressing Down Pat

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in polka dots at Wimbledon on 5 July – her first appearance at this year’s tournament. Taking her cues from the late Princess Diana, who loved the cheerful print, Kate re-wore a spotty blue Alessandra Rich dress to watch Britain’s Cameron Norrie defeat David Goffin to reach the men’s semi-final.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The $10 Accessory I Couldn't Help But Buy After Chanel's Epic Couture Show

The Fall 2022 couture shows got underway this week, with Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and most recently, Balenciaga, all displaying their most luxurious collections of the year across Paris. But as it so often does, Chanel stole the show. There were no celebrity appearances on the runway or avant-garde ensembles—that's not really the Chanel way. Rather, creative director Virginie Viard did what she—and Chanel—does best: design ridiculously pretty things that no one (myself included) can resist.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Adele Goes Viral Glamorously Twerking in Couture Dress & Socks at Hyde Park Concert in London

Click here to read the full article. Adele looked like she stepped back in time as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour for her concert at Hyde Park in London on July 1. The singer wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown that commanded attention. The dress featured a velvet jacket with a halter neck detail and long sleeves, leaving her shoulders and neck bare. Adele proved the silhouette offered plenty of movement; in a viral Twitter video she was seen twerking onstage (seen here) during one of her songs. There was a gold belt wrapped around her waist, as the velvet fabric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Haute Couture#Collaborative Haute
Vogue

The Make-Up At Fendi’s Couture Show Was The Beauty Equivalent To Diamonds

Fittingly, for a fashion show that put shimmering pavé and baguette white diamond jewellery front and centre, the beauty look at Kim Jones’s Fendi Couture autumn/winter 2022 presentation in Paris on Thursday, was dazzling. “We went for a nude, glowy face and pearlescent eyes that, in crescendo, got...
MAKEUP
Vogue

“Pure And Simple” Was The Beauty Brief At Dior’s Couture Show

Dior’s autumn/winter 2022 haute couture collection was inspired by folklore and tradition, and took the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko as its starting point. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri contemplates fashion “through the filter of art”, the maison said, as the designer unveiled a collection shot through with references to folkloric customs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Schiaparelli Kicks Off Couture Week With A Show Dedicated To The Pure Joy Of Fashion

Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week is back for the Autumn/Winter 2022-23 season, and kicking off proceedings this morning was none other than Schiaparelli – with a typically surreal, OTT and supremely glamorous collection by Daniel Roseberry. A brand beloved by everyone from Adele to Bella Hadid, and a red-carpet awards season favourite, here's everything you need to know about the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show:
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

27 Fabulous Dresses Direct From The Couture Runways

Paris haute couture fashion week is all about escapism. The highlight is always the dresses – especially the frothy, outlandish variety that are fit for a fairytale princess. This season’s most theatrical pieces have more than lived up to expectations. From layered tulle in confectionary shades at Giambattista...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
tatler.com

The world’s most glamorous socialites have descended on Paris for couture week

This week has seen the fashion world's leading designers showcasing their most elaborate and beautiful pieces, as the glitterati once again descend on the French capital for its haute couture week. Following in its midst are a cohort of chic socialites - the fashion houses' most dedicated couture customers - sitting front row primed and ready to make their orders (and some even walking in the shows themselves). From Monégasque royal, Beatrice Borromeo, to the Princess of Thailand, French It girl Zita d'Hauteville to Italian aristocrat Bianca Brandolini d'Adda, US Insta-Queen Kim Kardashian to Brit beauty Sabrina Elba, every corner of the globe was represented.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Chanel staged its fall haute couture show in a horse-riding center on the outskirts of Paris, but this, as they say, wasn’t Virginie Viard’s first rodeo. The designer had vague memories of staging a show at a similar venue when Karl Lagerfeld was creative director of the French luxury house and she was his right hand. And of course, Charlotte Casiraghi opened Chanel’s last couture show in January on horseback.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Zoe Saldaña Brought Ease to Couture Week at the Dior Show

Haute Couture shows are typically when designers and their guests pull out all the stops: more tulle, more embroidery, more drama. Dior is certainly no exception, but this season the clothes whispered rather than shouted. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest runway was inspired by the work of Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko and the Tree of Life. Feminine, elegant, and understated before you looked closely at the details, the collection offered a bit of reprieve among the melee. Channeling that spirit in the front row was Zoe Saldaña, who took in the crisp white dresses and intricate lacework in an equally romantic ensemble. “I truly can’t pick one favorite look from the show; they were all incredible,” she says. “I was in awe of each garment’s precise silhouette and all the unique textures on display.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Fall 2022

Dita Von Teese, among the front-row guests at Alexis Mabille, obviously got the memo. The designer offered up a collection for the unabashed diva, his inspiration a quote from an interview with Aretha Franklin: “Do you think I’m a diva? Then I am a diva, OK.”. With the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy