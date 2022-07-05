5 Things To Know About Chanel’s Collaborative Haute Couture AW22 Show

Today in Paris, Demna unveiled his second couture collection for Balenciaga – and not only were there plenty of celebrities sitting in the front row, but walking the runway too. As showgoers including Kris Jenner, Offset, North West, Alexa Demie, and Tracee Ellis Ross looked on, the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell walked through the historic Balenciaga salons wearing the house’s latest couture collection. The group was eclectic, a little bit unexpected, unbelievably glam, and as always, purely Balenciaga.
