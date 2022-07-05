ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 44-year-old man injured after SW Kan. hit-and-run

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident and asking the public for help to locate a vehicle. Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a pedestrian...

KSN News

Chase in stolen truck ends with 3 arrests in western Kansas

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were arrested Wednesday after a chase involving a stolen truck from Colby. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 10:24 a.m. when a stolen Chevy Silverado was spotted by law enforcement at the Syracuse Food Center. The sheriff’s office says the driver sped out of the lot and struck a Fed Ex truck near Avenue C. The stolen pickup was located on U.S. Highway 50 before it turned south onto Kansas Highway 27. Spike strips were deployed at River Road and K-27. However, the pickup continued into town on Main Street and eventually turned east on U.S 50.
SYRACUSE, KS
KWCH.com

Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
DODGE CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Bomb threats reported at colleges in Wichita, Dodge City

Bomb threats were reported Thursday at colleges in Wichita and Dodge City, continuing a patter that has been reported across the country. Police found nothing suspicious during a search of a classroom at Dodge City Community College. In Wichita, there was a similar threat reported at the KU School of Medicine. This also turned out to be a false call.
DODGE CITY, KS
JC Post

Popular river otter dies suddenly at Kansas zoo

FINNEY COUNTY —Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City said farewell to “Ariel,” the 19-year-old, female river otter who passed away suddenly this week, according to a statement from the zoo. Ariel debuted at the zoo in September of 2003 after arriving from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield,...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

