Jim Rumford knows the story by heart. He’s been hearing it since he was a boy—the one about the time his great grandpa, George Washington Kinney—Mr. Kinney, as Rumford calls him today—was awakened in the middle of the night by angry voices outside his log home on the Bracken County, Kentucky, farm, where he grew tobacco. As the story goes, while Mr. Kinney’s wife, Eliza Jane, and children slept, he opened the front door. There he saw dozens of men in black masks armed with torches, guns, and whips calling his name—Night Riders. Mr. Kinney would later learn that somewhere in that crowd was a man with a very similar name: George Washington Jett.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO