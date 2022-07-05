Where heroes are born and the story continues

Folks are talking about Smallville again, though not because there are any new updates on the animated series said to still be in development. Recently, series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum who played younger versions of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor have launched their own Smallville rewatch podcast entitled Talk Ville. As Welling and Rosenbaum reminisce about making the show and their character arcs across ten whole seasons (and 218 episodes), interesting parallels between Clark and Lex's respective journeys, specifically regarding their own adventures "to the other side" come to mind. Of course, they were always destined to be enemies. Clark would inevitably don the red cape and take flight as Superman, while Lex would rise above his father's shadow, ultimately becoming the "greatest criminal mind of our time." We knew where their story was headed from the get-go, though it didn't dissuade us from seeing it through. From that fateful moment on the bridge, Clark and Lex's fates were intertwined, but what we didn't know way back when the "Pilot" aired in 2001 was how the two of them would get there.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO