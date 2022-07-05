Where heroes are born and the story continues

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Zach Moore
Cover picture for the articleThis week Zach is joined by Tom Gehrke, who created our awesome logo as well as a lot of the other artwork you see around the podcast, to discuss the one hundred forty ninth episode of “Smallville,” “Sleeper.”. We talk the bait-and-switch...

Collider

How ‘Smallville’ Reinvented the Superman & Lex Luthor Dynamic

Folks are talking about Smallville again, though not because there are any new updates on the animated series said to still be in development. Recently, series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum who played younger versions of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor have launched their own Smallville rewatch podcast entitled Talk Ville. As Welling and Rosenbaum reminisce about making the show and their character arcs across ten whole seasons (and 218 episodes), interesting parallels between Clark and Lex's respective journeys, specifically regarding their own adventures "to the other side" come to mind. Of course, they were always destined to be enemies. Clark would inevitably don the red cape and take flight as Superman, while Lex would rise above his father's shadow, ultimately becoming the "greatest criminal mind of our time." We knew where their story was headed from the get-go, though it didn't dissuade us from seeing it through. From that fateful moment on the bridge, Clark and Lex's fates were intertwined, but what we didn't know way back when the "Pilot" aired in 2001 was how the two of them would get there.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus Are Working Together, And It Looks Like Daryl And Ted's Excellent Adventure

While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Black Adam: DC Fans are Furious Following Reports of Another 'Faceless' Superman Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the entire comic book film fandom ablaze after he hinted on social media that Black Adam will square off with Superman on the big screen. For months now, fans have been keeping their hopes up for a Man of Steel appearance in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, and considering their rich history in the comics, it makes a ton of sense to see them go at it.
MOVIES
AdWeek

When You Can Likely Stream Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+

In the film Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor and battles Christian Bale‘s evil Gorr, the God Butcher, who is on a mission to exterminate all of the gods in the cosmos. The movie, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now in theaters,...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Ending of Superman and Lois Season 2 Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 2. Read at your own risk!. Where to Watch Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Episode 15?. After a string of hiatus faced by the show, Superman & Lois Season 2 finally arrived at its finale and it is a massive one with tons of revelations coming in. It perfectly sets up what is coming next and here is the ending of this series’ run explained.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Truck Accidents
Variety

Peacock’s Thriller ‘The Resort’ to Get Its World Premiere at San Diego Comic-Con (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Peacock’s upcoming mystery thriller “The Resort” will hold its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, the streamer revealed on Monday. A special advance screening of the first episode will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with creator Andy Siara and stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Nina Bloomgarden. Variety TV editor Michael Schneider will moderate the panel, which takes place in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. The series is produced Universal Studio Group’s UCP. Siara (“Palm Springs”)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Discloses Hulk and Valkyrie’s Relationship

In just a few more days, Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming film will follow Hemsworth's titular character in his journey to self-rediscovery while dealing with the latest god-slaying villain Gorr The God Butcher — played by critically-acclaimed actor Chrisitan Bale.
MOVIES
TVLine

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Meet the Man Who's 'Just as Big a Villain' as 'A'

Click here to read the full article. Where there are Little Liars, can shady law enforcement be far behind? Just as the OG fivesome dealt with their share of crooked authority figures back in the day (Detective Holbrook, Agent Tanner, etc.), the ladies of HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will also find themselves up against baddies with badges. To that end, TVLine has your exclusive first look at Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley, a major antagonist in the new series. Described as the “domineering patriarch of the Beasley family,” the sheriff is “shrouded in darkness” and is considered “just...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC Comics Fan Creates Stunning Batman Beyond Cosplay

When Bruce Timm created the Batman Beyond animated series, he probably didn't know that the character would become a worldwide phenomenon. Batman Beyond features a teenager named Terry McGinnis who becomes Bruce Wayne's successor after he gets too old to be Batman. McGinnis wears a futuristic Batman suit that comes equipped with a red bat-symbol and can also fly. He also gets a future-tech version of the Batmobile that can also fly. Fans have been dying to see the character in live-action, so much so that one fan created a cool cosplay of the super suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Actor, Dies at 99

Click here to read the full article. Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99. His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.” Storch also appeared in the 1970s children’s show “The Ghost Busters” and appeared on “The Love Boat” and “Car 54, Where Are You?” On “Married… With Children,” he played Al Bundy’s childhood hero who owned an acting school. more to come…   Best of VarietyTV's Map of America: 50 Shows for 50 StatesEverything Coming to Netflix in July 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in July 2022
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Post-Credits Scene Introduces a ‘Ted Lasso’ Fave to the MCU

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters today, reuniting Marvel fans with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and introducing none other than Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. But the surprise character who might get MCU nerds the most hyped isn’t introduced until the Thor: Love and Thunder mid-credits scene. Spoilers, but a Ted Lasso favorite has officially crossed over from the Apple TV+ hit to the MCU.
MOVIES
Collider

'Legion of Super-Heroes' Series Gets Update from Writer Brian Bendis

Writer Brian Bendis gave an update on his Legion of Super-Heroes adult animated adaptation, teasing that he has been working with HBO Max to approve the script on the pilot of the series. On his personal Instagram account, Bendis shared a picture of the pilot script, revealing that he delivered the episode's third draft to HBO Max producers.
TV SERIES
Collider

New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Footage Teases Zachary Levi’s SDCC Return

Star Zachary Levi revealed on Instagram that DC is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Shazam! is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, and with a big SDCC panel set to unite the film’s cast and crew, fans should also expect to watch the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Walker,’ ‘Supernatural’ Prequels, ‘All American’

The CW will stay with its usual premiere strategy for the start of the 2022-23 season. The network announced fall dates for its primetime lineup, and as usual most series will debut in October, a couple weeks after the big four broadcasters roll out most of their shows. One big exception for The CW is Stargirl, whose third season will debut Aug. 31 and bridge the summer and fall.
TV SERIES
Vox

Marvel’s villains are eclipsing its heroes

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best thing about Thor: Love and Thunder is its villain: Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). It’s a great name. A butcher isn’t just a killer, he doesn’t just end a life and move on. He repurposes and reconfigures his victims, hacking at hunks of their meat with a cleaver. The name brings to mind flesh and metal and thwacks against a divine cutting board.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Clerks 3 Trailer Officially Released Online

Indie filmmaker and geek icon Kevin Smith has released the trailer for Clerks III online, giving fans their first look at many of the movie's characters in more than a decade. The film, which will be released this fall, follows up with Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), their co-conspiritors Becky (Rosario Dawson) and Elias (Trevor Fehrman), and the New Jersey convenience store that served as the birthplace of Smith's View Askewniverse, his own little shared cinematic universe of films that predated Marvel's by about 15 years, and includes 8 films (including Clerks III).
MOVIES

