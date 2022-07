The Houston Rockets reportedly made a last-minute trade offer to the Orlando Magic in an attempt to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the Rockets wanted to move up and target either Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero while avoiding making a decision regarding Chet Holmgren. Houston was not provided medical reports for Holmgren ahead of the draft and would have had to make an on-the-fly decision regarding the Gonzaga product if he slid to No. 3.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO