Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 06 Jul 2022 09:25:41 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 121 Carmel Woods Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. We have a tree that died in the side yard, unable to determine cause- if pests or disease. 121 Carmel Woods Ct. Wake Forest, NC 27587. I checked our property line and it it appears it falls outside of our property, so within the town of wake forest. I am inquiring if someone can come take a look and schedule tree removal. Thank you so very much. Stay safe & kindest regards.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO