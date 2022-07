Jurassic Park, move over! Utah's dinosaur scene has some real bite, and you're going to want to check it out faster than Jeff Goldblum riding in the back of a Jeep Wrangler. Did you know that Utah is home to the world's largest collections of mounted dinosaur skeletons? It's true. These collections, along with actual dinosaur discovery sites comprise some of the most robust concentrations of dinosaurs ever to be discovered. Take that, John Hammond!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO