ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes given second-best NFL MVP odds for 2022

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jSXY_0gVfpr5V00

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named league MVP following a record-setting 2018 campaign. Could he soon be the NFL’s MVP again?

Our friends at Tipico Sportsbook, have given Mahomes the second-best odds (+750) to win the NFL’s MVP award for the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+700) is the only player with slightly better odds.

It’s no surprise that those two quarterbacks find themselves atop the odds. Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Allen and the Bills in the AFC divisional round last season. The matchup has been revered as one of the best playoff games in recent memory, mostly because of the performances of Mahomes and Allen. It was a back-and-forth battle boasting some of the best quarterback play in the league.

Tom Brady (+900), Aaron Rodgers (+1000) and Justin Herbert (+1000) round out the top 5 in terms of MVP odds. Rodgers, of course, is the reigning league MVP, winning the award in back-to-back seasons. Brady has won league MVP three times during the course of his career. Allen and Herbert are the only two players in the top 5 who have never won an MVP award before. Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford has the seventh-best odds (+1500).

Getting back to Mahomes, it’s interesting to see him regarded so highly. NFL talking heads have expressed concern about how Mahomes will perform in his first season without star WR Tyreek Hill. These odds would suggest that those with money on the line think highly of Mahomes with or without Hill.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Chiefs#American Football#Mvp#Afc
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Quarterback “Scary”

In 2021 the Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon by using the sixth pick of the draft on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle and Tua played two years together in Alabama in 2018 and 2019. As a rookie Waddle had a record breaking season in which he recorded 104 receptions and 1,015 receiving yards. This offseason added yet another target by trading for Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Tattoo News

On Wednesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some personal news to share with his followers on Instagram. He recently got his first-ever tattoo. Rodgers' tattoo is interesting to say the least. It has a third eye, two lions, an ocean and a whole lot more. "First tattoo. From the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy