We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Now that it’s legitimately hot outside, my bed has gotten a complete flip from heavy to lightweight bedding, and the cooler the better. Even my pillows have to make the cut. If the cover’s not cool enough, it doesn’t make it onto the mattress. I have a few sets of sheets that I always come back to because I know for a fact that I’ll be comfortable. And if there’s one place where my comfort comes first, it’s in my home. Sitting in my room catching up on Only Murders in the Building isn’t as fun if my attention is split between the show and readjusting my bedding. It’s so easy to get attached to what you already know and love, but every now and then, there comes a brand or product that catches you off-guard and becomes a new favorite on your list. That’s what happened to me when I got to try Takasa’s Organic and Fairtrade Cool + Crisp Cotton Bed Sheet Set.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO