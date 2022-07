KKR & Co. named Kathryn King Sudol as general counsel, succeeding David Sorkin,. adding an experienced deals lawyer to its executive team. , where she was global co-head of mergers and acquisitions, KKR said Thursday in an emailed statement. Sorkin, 63, who has served as general counsel since 2007, will become the alternative-asset manager’s chief legal officer before transitioning to an advisory partner role next year at the end of the first quarter. Sudol will then become chief legal officer.

