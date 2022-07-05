Property owned by Rivers scheduled for courthouse sale

A piece of property owned by Mayor Kirk Rivers and his wife that was put up as collateral in a 2006 failed business deal with a partner in New Hanover County is scheduled to be sold at the Pasquotank County Courthouse Wednesday.

But Rivers said Tuesday afternoon that he hopes a settlement is reached before the 10 a.m. scheduled sale that avoids the public sale of the property.

Rivers did not disclose the partner’s name or details of the business venture but has been told by the partner in recent communications “that everything is moving forward and everything is looking good” in settling the case.

“From my understanding, everything is moving forward and looking good,” Rivers said. “Everything should be settled. I believe they are in contact now to square everything away.”

A legal notice announcing the sale appeared in the July 2-4 edition of The Daily Advance. The notice of execution sale identifies Rivers, his wife, and Andrea L. Simpson as defendants and Christopher Small, trustee, “care of David Ervin” as the plaintiff.

The property scheduled to be sold is at 604 Crooked Run Road in Newland. It currently has an assessed value of $77,800. It was assessed for around $30,800 in 2014.

The notice of execution sale of real property for judgment in the case was entered in Pasquotank County Superior Court on April 25 ordering the county Sheriff’s Office to conduct the sale to the highest bidder.

Rivers said the property was put up as collateral for a business deal with the partner in New Hanover County prior to the 2008 recession.

“We just co-signed on a business deal and everything didn’t work according to plan,” Rivers said. “The business venture never took place. I wasn’t in on the day-to-day operations or things of that nature.”