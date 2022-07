Sports cars are well-known for being some of the fastest and most powerful vehicles on the road. Additionally, due to power being a motivating factor, owners often don’t care about their vehicle’s fuel economy. That said, some sports cars will have a worse fuel economy than others, and currently, there are only two sports cars that get under 20 mpg, according to Consumer Reports testing. Here’s a look at the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Corvette, both of which have an abysmal fuel economy of under 20 mpg.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO