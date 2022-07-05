'I hope they feel loved': Creedmoor rallies around family that lost everything in house fire

EMBED <> More Videos Creedmoor rallies around family that lost everything in house fire

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Crews family lost everything in a house fire Friday night, but they gained a true sense of what it means to belong to the city of Creedmoor. They are really seeing the heart of this community.

"It's not a matter of knowing them. It's a matter of just knowing they live here. They're a part of our community and they need help right now," Creedmoor resident Crystal Hart said.

Hart visited Shear Perfection in downtown Creedmoor, a hair salon turned donation site for the Crews family. She and her husband David live in the community and saw fire crews battling the blaze. Friday was her birthday.

"We had reservations at Angus Barn at 5:45 and since we're at the dead end of the cul-de-sac we couldn't get out so we had to cancel it," said David Hart. "But in the grand scheme of things that's nothing compared to what that family is going through."

Lauren Hicks is Jennifer Crews' hairdresser. She jumped into action putting out a call on Facebook asking the community to help. Donations started pouring in right away.

"I went to social media. I saw a lot of comments that said prayers, thoughts, prayers, thoughts, but nobody was doing anything," said Hicks. "We've been getting checks, getting gift cards...clothes and some bedroom stuff back there."

Shear Perfection is accepting all donations on behalf of the family. The owner of the salon is also organizing a basketball tournament raising money for the Crews family at the Creedmoor Community Center. The event is slated for Aug. 9.

The Crews family has lived in their home for 4.5 years. As their 8-year-old son heads into fourth grade, the family is forced to start over. Jennifer Crews told ABC11 they are broken. Yet, grateful her family and pets survived.

She has a message for the people of Creedmoor:

"We've lost a chunk of our lives that we can't get back," said Crews. "My sons school, the local churches, my neighbors. This community is like none other. I didn't realize how awesome our community was until now."

Residents who donated like the Hart family are showing them what it means to be part of this village.

"I hope they can feel the love the community has for them and I wish them nothing but the best," David Hart said.