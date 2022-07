The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate what appears to be a murder-suicide in and near Lovilia. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday had received information regarding an alleged homicide that took place days prior when a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Lovilia. Although law enforcement as of Tuesday morning had yet to release the woman’s name, the newspaper independently verified the woman was Betty Werner of Lovilia.

