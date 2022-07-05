ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong booked into Travis County Jail

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is back in Austin...

www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Custodian arrested for allegedly filming people inside Austin restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed. Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording. Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in...
AUSTIN, TX
SoJO 104.9

Feds: Woman Accused of Murder in TX Misused Passport in NJ

Federal authorities say a woman from Austin, TX, who is accused of murdering a professional cyclist in that city misused a passport when she flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong is facing one count of misuse of a passport in connection...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Kaitlin Armstrong moved around while in Costa Rica, used several aliases, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas - Those responsible for Kaitlin Armstrong’s capture gathered at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Austin on Thursday. The group included representatives from the U.S. Marshals Service, Austin Police Department, Homeland Security and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering pro-cyclist Anna...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays County sheriff investigating man for multiple fraud cases

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fraud case and is looking for more victims in the Hays County and Hill Country area. HCSO said Jesus Leonel Velerio-Santos claims to do cabinet work for people at a discounted rate in the Austin, San Antonio and Hill Country area.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday at a northwest Austin apartment complex. Police responded to the scene at 5:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting minutes before. Authorities responded to the Villas at Shadow Oaks apartments at 12148 Jollyville Road...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 teen dead, another injured in related shootings outside Pflugerville

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating related shootings that left one teen dead and another injured. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that it received a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in southeastern Williamson County, outside the Pflugerville city limits. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local investigators. A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said Thursday that Kaitlin Armstrong cut and darkened her hair. She also had bandage on her hose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a hostel on a immigration charge on June 29. She’s now back in Texas facing a murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX

Community Policy