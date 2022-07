TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Talladega College announced that the school has appointed Detective-Sergeant Christopher Anderson as the new Chief of Police. Anderson has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, and is a retired veteran with the Birmingham Police Department. He has also appeared on A&E’s “First 48-Birmingham” and has co-hosted “Reasonable Doubt” on Investigation Discovery.

