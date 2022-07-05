ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Nordic Aquafarms Announces New Interim President Following Sudden Departure of Top Execs

By Ryan Burns
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePREVIOUSLY: Top Executives at Nordic Aquafarms’ U.S. Operations Mysteriously Part Ways With the Company. News broke over the holiday weekend that Erik Heim and Marianne Naess, the two people who have been the face of Nordic Aquafarms here in Humboldt County for the past three and a half years, had suddenly...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

lostcoastoutpost.com

WEED REGS LAXED: Newly Approved Update to Eureka’s Cannabis Ordinance Simplifies License Structures for Business Owners, Allows Event Onsite Consumption

Local cannabis events are on the horizon for social pot smokers after the Eureka City Council approved an update to the City’s cannabis ordinance during this week’s regular meeting. In addition to setting guidelines for temporary cannabis events, the ordinance update simplifies the license structure and removes the cap on new cannabis businesses.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

For Many Complicated Reasons, There is No Dammed Swimming Hole at Freshwater Creek This Summer, But the County Hopes to Bring it Back Next Year

Freshwater Park will go without its iconic dam-made swimming hole for the third year in a row due to a torrent of logistical issues that will prevent the County of Humboldt from reinstalling the seasonal dam for another year, and possibly indefinitely. Andrew Bundschuh, the Environmental Permitting and Compliance Manager...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Bite Remains Strong

Ocean conditions over the long weekend were just about perfect, and there were no shortage of holiday boaters taking advantage of the flat-calm seas while targeting Pacific halibut and rockfish. There were plenty of rockfish limits from Shelter Cove to Crescent City, but the halibut again garnered most of the attention, especially out of Eureka. Though tides weren't favorable and the black cod were a nuisance, lots of halibut were still hitting the decks as they have been since the salmon season closed at the end of May. With a long stretch of fishable water in the week ahead, the quota count is sure to pile up. As of June 28, we are just about half way towards the cap of 38,740 net pounds. If you have yet to get in on the halibut action, and there's probably very few of you left, this is your week to make it happen.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Cal Poly Humboldt Buys Property for ‘Polytechnic Transformation’

Cal Poly Humboldt is excited to announce a strategic real estate investment within a mile of the main campus in Arcata. Humboldt recently purchased 16 acres of developable land at 2000 Foster Ave. The land will be used to support any of a number of institutional priorities aligned with our polytechnic transformation. It will play a vital role in efforts to provide a positive, meaningful educational experience for students.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 4

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, July 2. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Police Records Specialist I/II

**Base salary for this position will increase by 2% in 2023 with another increase of 5% in 2024. Position performs a variety of functions in the Police Business Office, Records Section and Parking Enforcement/Administration. Functions include a variety of general administrative, clerical and customer service duties involved in the maintenance, processing, and distribution of Police records including answering phones, assisting in dispatching units; and related office work as required. Desirable qualifications include equivalent to a High School Diploma and at least one (1) year of clerical and customer support duties involving records, preferably in a police department.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
lostcoastoutpost.com

J U D G E D

May, Heather - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Robinson, Gary - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Rogers, Alyssa - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Stevens, Trevor - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Still, Gerald - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2200725. Wright, Damon Jr - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2201770. CR2200714. Baker, Dennis - Defendant...
ARCATA, CA

