The four inefficient and lightly-used natural gas turbines at the Columbia Energy Center (CEC) are being pulled into service by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to meet electric load shortcomings on its electric grid. Columbia Power Production Superintendent Christian Johanningmeier said the turbines are running nearly every day and have already operated on more days this year than they did in all of 2021.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO