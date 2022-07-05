ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible....

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Winding Way Road undergoes a range of improvements

Recent improvements to Winding Way Road in Boones Mill will hopefully address the road’s erosion problem. The Virginia Department of Transportation still needs to do some paving, but workers completed most of the drainage work on Winding Way in June, including new and improved gravel, rock, grading and ditch work.
Calendar

Mill Creek Baptist Church in Henry will be holding a vacation Bible school for children ages 3 to 16 at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available starting at 5:15 p.m. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”. Wednesday, July 13. The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from...
Local wrestlers win medals in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County wrestlers Elan Catoe, Zachary Leftwich and Robbie Knott competed in the Commonwealth Games of Virginia wrestling tournament at Liberty University's LaHaye Center. Knott, a rising high school senior, placed first in the High School 160-pound weight class. He pinned John Ramey in the finals in 4:32.
Cockram claims Independence Day checkered

CALLAWAY—Brittany Cockram claimed the checkered flag of Monday’s $3,000 to Win Mini Stock feature at Franklin County Speedway. Twelve drivers raced in the headline event of the Merica 76 contested on July 4 at the 3/8-mile Callaway oval. Daniel Hudson finished second and won the Hard Charger Award...
