Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is making her movie debut in upcoming horror film Cuckoo, which has released its first image and confirmed further cast members. As released by studio Neon, the first image shows Schafer's character seemingly hiding from an out of focus, hooded person. We don't know what's going on, but the hooded person looks like a pursuer, while Schafer's character is looking a bit bruised, with a bandage on her head and her arm in a cast.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO