Girl who died after she was run over by trailer identified

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Police have released the name of a six-year-old girl who died...

740thefan.com

NBC Los Angeles

6-Year-Old Ventura Girl Dies in Fourth of July Parade Accident

A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Investigators: ‘7-year-old girl fell from window leading to death’

Investigators are saying they believe the child killed on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass over the weekend fell out of a moving-car window, leading to her death. In a news release distributed on Wednesday morning, officials reiterated many of the details they had reported earlier in the week regarding the investigation, but added the age of the child — a 7-year-old girl — and some details on how they believe she exited the vehicle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 7-Year-Old Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvrr.com

6-Year-Old Killed While Lining Up for 4th Parade in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KVRR) — Tragedy at a parade in Mandan, North Dakota. A 6-year-old girl from California is dead after falling off of a trailer in the parade and getting run over by the tires. It happened around nine Monday morning on Longspur Trail Southeast as parade entries were...
MANDAN, ND
gowatertown.net

Six year-old girl dead from fall while heading to Fourth of July parade in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A six-year-old California girl is dead after falling off a trailer en route to an Independence Day parade in Mandan Monday morning. Mandan police said the girl was riding on a trailer along Longspur Trail SE as part of one of the parade entries traveling to the parade staging area at 9 a.m. when she fell and was struck by a trailer tire or tires.
MANDAN, ND
Fontana Herald News

One man dies and another man is in critical condition after being shot in Loma Linda

A suspect was arrested after two men were shot, one fatally, during an incident in Loma Linda on July 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 12:39 p.m., deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting in the 26000 block of Business Center Drive. When deputies arrived, they located the two victims, who were transported to a local hospital.
LOMA LINDA, CA
crimevoice.com

Contractor and Alleged Co-conspirator Charged with Forgery

July 2, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if it isn’t difficult enough in these post-pandemic days to find someone to repair a deck or to correct a do-it-yourself job that might have been more difficult than anticipated, the circumstances leading to the arrest of a local area contractor on charges of forgery and conspiracy might indicate that another dozen trips to Home Depot just might be the safest way.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Cory M. Arnold

San Bernardino County Sheriff: Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries

Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries; Suspect Taken into Custody. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting in the 26000 block of Business Center Drive in Loma Linda. The caller reported two male subjects were shot at the location. When deputies arrived, they located the two victims, one victim was identified as Gilberto Felix-Olivas. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital where Felix-Olivas was pronounced deceased. The second victim received medical treatment and is currently in critical condition.
LOMA LINDA, CA
valleynewslive.com

Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two communities have been left reeling after a life was taken too soon. Six-year-old Mabel Askay just finished kindergarten. She’s from Ventura, California but was visiting relatives in North Dakota for the Fourth of July holiday. For many, the typically joyful Mandan Independence Day Parade...
MANDAN, ND

