Girl who died after she was run over by trailer identified

Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries; Suspect Taken into Custody. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting in the 26000 block of Business Center Drive in Loma Linda. The caller reported two male subjects were shot at the location. When deputies arrived, they located the two victims, one victim was identified as Gilberto Felix-Olivas. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital where Felix-Olivas was pronounced deceased. The second victim received medical treatment and is currently in critical condition.
Comments / 0