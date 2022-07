James C. (Buddy) Terrell passed away on July 5, 2022, at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, MS. He was born in Carthage, MS to James and Sadie Ward Terrell on August 9, 1941. He moved to Vicksburg at a very early age and graduated from Culkin Academy High School in 1959. He began his law enforcement career as a motorcycle policeman on the Vicksburg Police Force. He then began a twenty-five-year career with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and will be remembered by many Vicksburgers for the years he spent issuing driver’s licenses. After retiring from the Highway Patrol he served with the National Park Service for a number of years.

