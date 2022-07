City officials are seeking a U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant to determine how many homes in the city may contain hazardous lead material. The grant, known as the Lead and Healthy Homes Technical Studies Grant Program, is available through HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. The application is not seeking funds at this time, Mayor George Flaggs said, pending the result of the inventory.

