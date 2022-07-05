ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Mercer County in central Kentucky Garrard County in central Kentucky Jessamine County in central Kentucky Northern Madison County in central Kentucky South central Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette Mall to near Harrodsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Nicholasville around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lancaster and Richmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grainger; Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Central Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Grainger County in east Tennessee Northern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bean Station, or 8 miles south of Sneedville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Russellville, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, Treadway, McCloud and Romeo. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 27 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
City
Manchester, KY
City
Ogle, KY
City
Hima, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Clay, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Powell County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky Central Estill County in east central Kentucky Southwestern Menifee County in east central Kentucky * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westbend, or 7 miles northwest of Stanton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Virden around 1245 PM EDT. Clay City around 1250 PM EDT. Spout Springs around 1255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stanton, Rosslyn and Cottage Furnace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy