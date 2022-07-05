Jacki Deason Subpoenaed in Georgia Criminal Investigation

WFAA Gets New Footage From 7/7. Yesterday marked the six year anniversary of the day a shooter opened fire on officers who were working a protest in downtown Dallas. That incident ended inside Dallas College’s El Centro Campus, where police used a robot to detonate a bomb near where the shooter had holed up. Now, WFAA has obtained bodycam footage and 911 calls showing that a professor and five of his students had been barricaded inside a classroom for hours. They remained there for about four hours after the bomb exploded, trapped inside for about eight hours total until police on the scene realized it. It’s not clear why—the professor called 911 multiple times and spoke with operators, but that information never made it to the cops in that hallway.

