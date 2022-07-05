ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jacki Deason Subpoenaed in Georgia Criminal Investigation

By Tim Rogers
dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubpoenas were issued today to seven allies of former President Donald Trump in connection with the criminal investigation in Georgia...

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasgop.org

2022 Texas GOP Platform Released

The Republican Party of Texas released its 2022 platform today. The final platform is the culmination of work by grassroots delegates who are the lifeblood of the Texas Republican Party. The 2022 platform adopted all planks presented in the Committee Report at the statewide convention, plus 2 planks presented on the floor of the convention.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, GA
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Georgia Government
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (7/8/22)

WFAA Gets New Footage From 7/7. Yesterday marked the six year anniversary of the day a shooter opened fire on officers who were working a protest in downtown Dallas. That incident ended inside Dallas College’s El Centro Campus, where police used a robot to detonate a bomb near where the shooter had holed up. Now, WFAA has obtained bodycam footage and 911 calls showing that a professor and five of his students had been barricaded inside a classroom for hours. They remained there for about four hours after the bomb exploded, trapped inside for about eight hours total until police on the scene realized it. It’s not clear why—the professor called 911 multiple times and spoke with operators, but that information never made it to the cops in that hallway.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Former Texas Chief Deputy pleads guilty federal civil rights offense

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
KRLD News Radio

SCOTUS rejects Tarrant County death penalty appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a death penalty appeal filed by Paul Storey, 36, over a 2006 robbery and murder. In separate trials, Storey and Mark Porter were each convicted of the capital murder of Hurst Putt-Putt miniature golf course manager Jonas Cherry. Cherry was on his knees begging for his life when he was shot twice in the head and twice in the legs. Storey was sentenced to death, Porter to life without parole.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Nonprofit Wants to Save Our State’s Native Turtles

Viviana Ricardez can’t remember a time where she didn’t love all animals. But she can pinpoint the moment where her affinity toward turtles began. When she was about 7 years old, she and her father were driving down the access road of Interstate 20 in Arlington when they spotted a red-eared slider, a native turtle to Texas, crossing the road. Ricardez was curious about the creature, so her father took her to a local Half Price Books to pick out books on herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jacki Daily Show#Smu#D Magazine
Houston Press

The Satanic Temple Cannot Save Abortion in Texas

The Satanic Temple, not to be confused with the Church of Satan, has been grabbing headlines for years by saying that it would help protect the right to abortion by claiming it as a religious sacrament protected by the First Amendment. There’s no evidence that their legal theory would do the slightest good, and the organization is deeply problematic.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

'I'm going to take the bullets': Inside the trapped class as Dallas 7/7 shooting and explosion unfolded

Despite repeated 911 calls, police overlooked a classroom when evacuating El Centro College before setting off explosives to kill the suspect. Six years ago today, at the conclusion of a peaceful protest of police killings in other states, gunman Micah Johnson killed five police officers in downtown Dallas. What was never revealed publicly – until now – is that an El Centro professor and five students were trapped in a classroom the entire time, less than 100 feet away from where the gunman had barricaded himself and died when police killed him with explosives. This is their story.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Dallas County raises COVID-19 risk level to yellow

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The COVID-19 risk level for Dallas County has been raised to yellow.  Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Wednesday that with the recommendation of the Public Health Committee for Dallas County, the COVID-19 risk level should be raised.  The committee noted that the risk levels in Tarrant and Collin Counties were recently increased to yellow.  The primary reason that the risk level has been raised is due to much of the population not being vaccinated or being under vaccinated – meaning they have not received all doses or boosters. In a letter to the judge, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

The City of Dallas Has a New Environmental Boss

The city of Dallas’ new top environmental watchdog, Carlos Evans, is a lifer from the Environmental Protection Agency. His nearly two decades with the agency saw a slow awakening that has reached the highest levels of government: American cities have systematically shunted industry and pollution into lower-income neighborhoods, where people of color have suffered disproportionate incidences of illness, from asthma to cancer. The dirty businesses have perpetuated poverty cycles by creating barriers to economic growth and depressing property values.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County moves to 'high community level'

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County's COVID-19 community level has moved to a "high" level, according to the county's dashboard. To find out the COVID-19 community level, county officials look at the following:. First, determine whether Tarrant County in the past 7 days has fewer than 200 new cases...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy