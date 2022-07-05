American Pickers come to Selma in episode on the History Channel

The first season of The Boys didn't quite break through for the Primetime Emmy awards, but season two managed to get nominated for two of the biggest prizes, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and even Outstanding Drama. Though it failed to win either, the series is clearly considered top-tier by Hollywood peers and even critics and audiences. With season three of the show almost complete the hope that even more Emmy love for the show will crop up is starting to gain steam online. Among the voices eager to see the show is Kevin Smith, who said on the record he wants to see Homelander actor Antony Starr take home Emmy gold.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO