Missouri tightens voting laws, eliminates presidential primaries
Governor Mike Parson signed new laws affecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28,...www.kcur.org
We should be able to vote in the presidential primary election and our vote should carry weight and count. The voter ID & voting in person I have no problem with.
By eliminating primaries you lose your right to choose the best candidates. Convincing a group to pick one for you will be taxing!
I live in a town of 12.000 and we have always had to show our drivers license for the last 42 years. and when my husband weren't going to be here to vote so our community you went to the court house and voted there for early voting. we have no drop boxes and the way our elections are run to me are top notch.
