Missouri tightens voting laws, eliminates presidential primaries

kcur.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike Parson signed new laws affecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28,...

www.kcur.org

Comments / 47

curious me
3d ago

We should be able to vote in the presidential primary election and our vote should carry weight and count. The voter ID & voting in person I have no problem with.

Reply
16
Raoul
3d ago

By eliminating primaries you lose your right to choose the best candidates. Convincing a group to pick one for you will be taxing!

Reply(3)
23
Nancy Stanley
3d ago

I live in a town of 12.000 and we have always had to show our drivers license for the last 42 years. and when my husband weren't going to be here to vote so our community you went to the court house and voted there for early voting. we have no drop boxes and the way our elections are run to me are top notch.

Reply
6
themissouritimes.com

New U.S. Senate poll places Schmitt on top, Greitens a distant third

Jefferson City, Mo. — A poll conducted by the Tarrance Group has provided some interesting results. Notably, the poll shows Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead, garnering 28% of the respondents’ vote. The most surprising finding, however, is how poorly embattled former Gov. Eric Greitens performed....
MISSOURI STATE
thefulcrum.us

Missouri takes the rare step of ditching its presidential primary for a caucus

Voters in Missouri will follow a new electoral system when the presidential nominating contest kicks off in 2024. When Missouri enacted an elections law in late June, much of the reaction focused on the new voter identification requirements and the establishment of early in-person voting. But lawmakers also moved the state away from primary elections in favor of a caucus system for presidential elections.
MISSOURI STATE
2022 Election Expert

Iowa to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
Awesome 92.3

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

New law could lead to Missouri prison nurseries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities. The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
2022 Election Expert

Arkansas to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arkansas in 2022. Description: Allows the state legislature to call itself into extraordinary sessions upon (a) a joint proclamation from the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore or (b) upon a proclamation signed by two-thirds of the members in each chamber.
ARKANSAS STATE
2022 Election Expert

Kentucky to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.
KENTUCKY STATE
Newsweek

As Greitens Drama Roils Missouri GOP Senate Race, Dems Seen Gaining Ground

PERRYVILLE, Missouri: As allegations of domestic abuse against the already scandal-ridden GOP front runner Eric Greitens roil the Republican field, things are looking up for Democrats in Missouri's wild race for the U.S. Senate. That includes Lucas Kunce, a 39-year-old square-jawed war veteran with progressive views and a folksy manner, who wasted no time on a recent campaign tour insisting to skeptical crowds that, yes, against all odds in this deeply red state, he really can win—first, the Democratic nomination in Missouri's August 2 primary and then in the general election on November 8.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Kansans will be in the national spotlight when they make their choices in the upcoming August 2 primary. Several big questions will be on the ballot, most notably an amendment to the state constitution on abortion, plus some hotly contested party races for U.S. Senate, governor and Congress. Kansas will...
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
MISSOURI STATE

