Elizabethton, TN

Vote for My Son

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — Political campaigns have a way of creating a rift in even the strongest of friendships. In Carter County, the race for sheriff is usually one of the hottest races on the ballot. But this year’s contest involves two families who have worked together and gone through hardships together for...

www.timesnews.net

WJHL

Fugitive alleged rapist ‘Voe’ made scene at county office in April

Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 is currently not using the real name of the man known as “Robert Voe” in a federal lawsuit filed against Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and others pending availability of official records that would make it legally appropriate to name him. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s allegedly been wanted […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tips sought in Carter County ‘severe vandalism’ case

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of “severe vandalism.” The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the person or people who vandalized a house near the Broad Street extension. Deputies responded to the home at 211 Lincoln Drive last week after receiving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police starting traffic campaign

The Kingsport Police Department is once again announcing its annual “Summer of Safety” traffic enforcement campaign. “Our ultimate goal is simple – for the sake of the safety of our city’s motoring public, we expect compliance with the traffic laws and ordinances of the State of Tennessee and the City of Kingsport,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “Anything less is unsafe and unacceptable.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sylvia Morin

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Sylvia Leigh Cox Morin, 76, of Colonial Heights, Tennessee, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Monday morning, July 4, 2022. Sylvia was born in Kingsport to the late Ennis Howard and Mildred Lilly Cox. Mrs. Morin lived in the Kingsport area most...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Saylor announced as new Public Information Officer for WCSO

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton announced Thursday that Susan Saylor is now the Public Information Officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “The night I was appointed Sheriff, Susan stepped up and began working with us in her role as Communications Director for Washington County,” Sexton said in a press release. “Now she is working exclusively for the sheriff’s department to ensure the community is informed.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Low pay puts Hawkins deputies and inmates at risk

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson would no doubt shock county taxpayers if he went through, say, 30 years of department records to determine how much money the county has spent training law enforcement officers for other departments. It’s in the millions of dollars. Because wages for trained sheriff’s deputies...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Troy H. Parham, III

Troy H Parham III, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Troy and Virginia Hawk Parham. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mars Hill University in North Carolina with a BS in Math. Troy started his business career with J.C. Bradford & Co. and continued in financial planning for almost 50 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport where he served faithfully in the sanctuary choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Troy was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis club. He met the love of his life, Ruth Ramirez Parham at Mars Hill University.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge announces I-26 rolling roadblock planned for Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should expect delays over the weekend, according to BrightRidge. A release from BrightRidge states that on Sunday, July 10, rolling roadblocks will be conducted between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits. More specifically, the roadblocks will occur between mile markers 20 and 21. BrightRidge […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Protesters gather in Johnson City calling for police chief’s suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- A group of protesters is calling for a full investigation into allegations of mishandled rape cases by the Johnson City Police Department and the suspension of Police Chief Karl Turner. People gathered Thursday outside of Johnson City’s city hall to protest in response to the alleged inconsistent handling of sexual assault […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell of Jonesborough TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 2, 2022, after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter now a no-kill facility

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City Animal shelter is now officially a no-kill facility. In Tennessee, an animal shelter must have a 90% live release rate to be considered a no-kill shelter. According to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal shelter, they had a live release rate of 95% in 2020-2021. Tammy Davis, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Norton church fire

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a man is facing several charges after a fire at a Norton church last weekend. Norton police arrested James Mefford on Tuesday following an investigation, according to Sgt. James McReynolds. The fire happened at Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church on Orender Street last Saturday. According to the Norton Fire Department, […]
NORTON, VA
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – June 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.
LEE COUNTY, VA

