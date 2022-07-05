ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Two arrested after Detroit police find dead body in trunk during traffic stop

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8jlJ_0gVfVq8E00

DETROIT — Police officers conducting surveillance for a drug investigation found themselves on a different case after finding a dead body during a traffic stop.

The Detroit Police Department told WXYZ that undercover officers made the decision to stop a vehicle leaving a home they were watching as part of a narcotics investigation. Officers told WJBK that the vehicle had expired tags and no insurance.

Because the vehicle was unregistered, officers needed to have the car towed, which was when they found the body, WJBK reported.

“This cannot be normalized, and we cannot accept something like this in our neighborhoods,” Pastor Maurice Hardwick, a community activist, told WXYZ.

Officers arrested both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle and told WXYZ that the passenger tried to run from officers before they were arrested.

The victim in the car’s trunk has not been identified, and officers told WJBK that the body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy