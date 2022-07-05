ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

CDC: Florida ice cream possible source of listeria outbreak

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago

MIAMI — (AP) — The estate of an Illinois woman who died earlier this year from a listeria infection filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a Florida ice cream company that health officials have connected to a multistate outbreak.

The lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida claims that Mary Billman died after eating contaminated ice cream produced by Sarasota-based Big Olaf Creamery. According to the lawsuit, Billman ate at a Big Olaf location on Jan. 18 during a visit to Florida. She became ill and died Jan. 29.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Big Olaf who could comment about the lawsuit. The company released a statement Sunday saying that the link between its ice cream and the listeria outbreak has not been confirmed and is only speculation at this point. The company has been working with state and federal health officials since being informed about the possible contamination, the statement said.

“We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well being of the public is our first priority,” the Big Olaf Creamery statement said.

Big Olaf Creamery has voluntarily contacted retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday in a news release. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product, officials said.

Listeria is a deadly bacteria that causes symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick. Big Olaf Creamery's ice cream is produced at a central facility in Sarasota and then distributed to Big Olaf Creamery stores and other retailers.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning. Symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through June, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Lost pigeon who flew from England to Alabama to be returned to owner

MEXIA, Ala. — An animal shelter in Alabama said that it intends to return a pigeon to its owner after the bird took a wrong turn and went to the wrong country. Bob, the 4-year-old homing pigeon, was on a routine 10-hour journey from the Channel Islands to his home in northeast England three weeks ago, but he never arrived at his destination, The Guardian reported. Instead, he was found approximately 4,000 miles away, in the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

'Fighting for one day': Louisiana abortion clinic still open

SHREVEPORT, La. — (AP) — Fielding a call from a woman seeking an abortion, the director of Hope Medical Group for Women tried to answer as best she could. Yes, federal protections for abortion had been overturned, she said. The clinic was still open — but there's a waiting list and a court hearing on Friday that could change everything, she added.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Sarasota, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

America’s Stonehenge: What were the Georgia Guidestones?

ATLANTA — The Georgia Guidestones, dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” was probably one of Georgia’s strangest attractions. On June 6, the controversial monument was demolished after a bomb destroyed one of its four granite panels. According to WSB-TV, the stone structure located in Elbert County 90 miles...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria#Bacteria#Food Drink#Big Olaf Creamery
WSB Radio

North Dakota's abortion clinic sues to block trigger ban

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — North Dakota's sole abortion clinic filed a lawsuit in state court Thursday seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Red River Women's Clinic argues that the ban violates the rights...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSB Radio

Michigan governor hopeful pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot

A Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded not guilty Thursday for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when he says he and other supporters of then-President Donald Trump were exercising their free speech rights. Ryan Kelley appeared via video for a brief hearing...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Why did South Dakota’s sky turn green?

A weather phenomenon blanketed South Dakota turning the sky an otherworldly color of green. A derecho, or a powerful windstorm, moved through the Sioux Falls area, stretching more than 240 miles and bringing winds up to 99 miles per hour, The New York Times reported. Before the storm pounded the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WSB Radio

Arizona governor faces universal school vouchers challenge

PHOENIX — (AP) — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system awaits Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's expected signatures as he faces a Thursday deadline and a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill he backs and ask voters to erase it during November’s election.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family's vast...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy