Lake Charles, LA

Looking For A Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring

By Mikey O
 2 days ago
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid...

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Big Lots is Officially Returning to Lake Charles

Well, we got Harbor Freight back, we got Hobby Lobby back, and now we get another weekend shopping store back. Big Lots is making its return to Lake Charles. Big Lots is a closeout retailer. Meaning they buy products no longer being sold from big box stores and sell them in their store. Buyers can get large-ticket items at a much cheaper price from the retailer. It was started in 1967 and oddly enough was a large investor in the DeLorean Motor Company, oops. They actually got 100 of the cars after the company went bankrupt. That's a whole other story, however.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Oak Park Square Shopping Center in Lake Charles to Reopen

Oak Park Square Shopping Center in Lake Charles to Reopen. On July 6, 2022, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announced the reopening of Oak Park Square. Oak Park Square is the shopping center on Gertsner Memorial Drive that housed Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight, and other retailers before being destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020. Mayor Hunter thanked Donny Jarreau for joining locals in announcing the $10 million+ reinvestment in the community.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, July 1, an estimated half dozen consumers’ vehicles stalled after getting gas at the Chadeaux gas station at 12210 Highway 165 near Kinder. For clarification, it’s the Chadeaux’s #3 about a half mile south of Coushatta casino and on the west side of the road. It’s owned by Kinder Ventures.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Police records division temporarily relocated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Records Division of the Lake Charles Police Department will be temporarily relocated to the 5th floor of City Hall beginning Monday, July 11, 2022. Sergeant Brenda Treadway says the temporary relocation is due to construction that is taking place at the department headquarters on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Water Service Disruption and Boil Advisory Planned for July 7 in Lake Charles

Water Service Disruption and Boil Advisory Planned for July 7 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On July 5, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that on Thursday, July 7, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the Clooney Street area where contractors are currently working on a road and underground utilities project. As a result of the outage, a temporary boil water advisory will be issued.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thriveswla.com

Recovery Spotlight: Labor of Love, Sam Houston Jones State Park Makes its Comeback

Recovery Spotlight: Labor of Love, Sam Houston Jones State Park Makes its Comeback. There is an unspoken but well-known love story in Southwest Louisiana. It is a calling heard and felt deep in the bones and souls of the people who call this place home. From the sandy shores of the Gulf of Mexico coastline to the tranquil banks of the Calcasieu River running through Sam Houston Jones State Park and the marshes, prairies, bayous and lakes in between, it is not just the abundance of access to nature that calls, but more the versatility of the space.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sheriff: Bomb threats at La. college campuses originated from same number

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bomb threats are under investigation at multiple college campuses across Louisiana Wednesday. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said after speaking with other agencies, it is investigators’ belief that at least some of the threat calls, if not all, originated from the same number. Kayla Vincent,...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Jamie Bergeron Coming Back To Lake Charles This Friday, July 8

Have you been wanting to go dance to some great cajun music while eating some great Cajun food? Get ready then because this Friday night in Lake Charles is your night!. Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns are coming back to Lake Charles this Friday night, July 8th to play live for you. Jamie and his band will be playing live at Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Warrants Issued for Two Louisiana Men Suspected in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, and Sulphur Burglaries and Thefts

Warrants Issued for Two Louisiana Men Suspected in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, and Sulphur Burglaries and Thefts. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 6, 2022, that on April 4, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives received a complaint regarding a vehicle burglary and firearm theft that occurred on April 2 in Sulphur, Louisiana. Detectives reviewed video surveillance during the initial investigation and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a Nissan Pathfinder. On April 11, detectives received a complaint in south Lake Charles about another vehicle burglary, this time involving a Nissan Pathfinder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Duo from Louisiana accused of stealing firearms from vehicles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit initiated an investigation after receiving complaints about vehicle burglaries in the parish. The first complaint came in on Monday, April 4 about a vehicle burglary that allegedly took place two days before.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Lane Closures in Both Directions Near LA 108 and I-210 in Sulphur Starting July 5

I-10 Lane Closures in Both Directions Near LA 108 and I-210 in Sulphur Starting July 5. Sulphur, Louisiana – On July 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 Eastbound between LA 108 and I-210 in Sulphur, Louisiana, will have alternating lane closures starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

