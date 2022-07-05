Looking For A Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring

Warrants Issued for Two Louisiana Men Suspected in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, and Sulphur Burglaries and Thefts. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 6, 2022, that on April 4, CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives received a complaint regarding a vehicle burglary and firearm theft that occurred on April 2 in Sulphur, Louisiana. Detectives reviewed video surveillance during the initial investigation and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a Nissan Pathfinder. On April 11, detectives received a complaint in south Lake Charles about another vehicle burglary, this time involving a Nissan Pathfinder.
