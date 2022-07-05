ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, WI

Murder Trail For Avoca Man Begins in Iowa County

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of 21 year old Sean Picket of Avoca. Pickett faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the May 2021 death of his mother, 54 year old Susan...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Picking Up Child From School While Drunk

A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after police reported that her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when she came to pick her child up from school. 39 year old Erin Fiegen of Dubuque was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. According to a report, Fiegen appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when she arrived to pick up her then-6-year-old child from school on November 30th. Police reported that Fiegen showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking a pint of vodka before driving to school. She had a blood alcohol content of .277.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Pickett Found Guilty In Murder Trial In Iowa County

A jury in Iowa County court on Thursday convicted 22 year old Sean Pickett of Avoca for beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Pickett was accused of killing his mother, 54 year old Susan Pickett and the family’s dog, Chico. Pickett was found guilty of one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals, causing death. Pickett told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder. Jurors reached the verdict less than two hours after they broke for deliberation. Pickett’s trial, which started Tuesday, lasted a total of three days. Pickett is expected to appear back in court on September 20th at 3 p.m. for his sentencing hearing where Judge Craig Day will decide whether or not Pickett is eligible for parole. In Wisconsin, a first-degree homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Jury: Iowa Co. man who heard ‘evil voices’ before killing mother, dog guilty on both counts

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man Carrying Large Machete Is Arrested

A man from Dubuque was arrested after police reported finding him with a machete. 30 year old Blake Drapeau was arrested Wednesday on charges of going armed with intent and public intoxication. He was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for fifth-degree criminal mischief. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 29th Street and Central Avenue after receiving a report of a disturbance involving multiple people. A report says an officer saw Drapeau in a yard on Central Avenue carrying a large machete, later measured with a 17-inch blade. Traffic cameras show Drapeau with the machete outside of his residence swinging it in an aggressive manner. Drapeau was arrested and was also found with a pocketknife.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iowa County, WI
Avoca, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Dodgeville, WI
City
Avoca, WI
Iowa County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Darlington police searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EC8924. Police did not provide details about where or...
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man

Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Wayman J. Blocker, Jr. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Blocker assaulted his girlfriend, 23 year old Gabrielle Bakey at their residence Thursday while their child was present.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Accused Of Attacking Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

A Dubuque woman is accused of striking her boyfriend with a liquor bottle several times and injuring him. 30 year old Miranda Evans was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault-third or subsequent offence. A report says that Evans was arguing with her boyfriend, 31 year old Derrick Brown-Johnson at their residence when Brown-Johnson went outside onto the porch. Brown-Johnson said that when he opened the front door, he was immediately struck over the head with a liquor bottle by Evans, causing a laceration. Evans then swung the bottle again, striking Brown-Johnson in the hand as he tried to protect himself. Brown-Johnson said Evans struck him with the bottle again on the head when he called police. Brown-Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. According to a report, Evans had previous domestic assault charges in 2020 and 2021.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Green, Rock counties

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Police in Brodhead say a man has been arrested after allegedly leading them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say they tried to stop the man for speeding on State Highway 11 at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday, when officers clocked the silver Nissan pickup truck he was driving going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
BRODHEAD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Hostage#Violent Crime#District Attorney
nbc15.com

Ill. man back in a Wis. jail after high-speed chase

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after he was released from Rock Co. jail on bond, an Illinois man was back behind bars after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a chase that began in eastern Green Co. and headed into Rock Co, reaching triple-digit speeds in the process.
BRODHEAD, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Janesville drug raids

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two alleged Janesville drug dealers were arrested Thursday after an investigation by police. Janesville Police say the Street Crimes Unit raided two apartments on Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m. Marcellous Wright, 31, was seen leaving one apartment and taken into custody during a traffic stop....
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed Med Flight and other crews are responding to a crash outside DeForest Thursday afternoon. A call reporting the crash at Portage Road and HWY V came in at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. An official on scene stated that the crash involved a scooter or moped.
DEFOREST, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Man charged in 20-month-old’s death bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison man accused of killing a toddler on the city’s west side in April was bound over for trial Wednesday, online court records show. Marshawn Giles, 24, stood mute as the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday afternoon. He faces 18 charges ranging from first-degree intentional homicide to battery and disorderly conduct following the 20-month-old girl’s death in late April.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Illinois man seen in Wisconsin located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been canceled for a missing Illinois man who had been seen in Wisconsin. Authorities said the 84-year-old man had been located around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that the man left his home between noon and...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy