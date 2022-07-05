ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM CDT Tuesday

By Aaron White
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of Southern Minnesota and North...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

KIMT

Monitoring a risk for severe weather late this weekend.

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring a risk for thunderstorms late this weekend, which could bring severe weather to the region. While there may be a few thunderstorms on Friday, the risk of severe weather is very low. Saturday will be dry and should feature mostly sunny skies. Storm chances increase on Saturday, especially across central and northern Minnesota, but will make their way closer to home by Sunday night. Continue to monitor our forecast for updates, especially if you have plans on Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Strong storms possible in Minnesota on Sunday

The next chance for severe weather in Minnesota will come Sunday, with western and northern parts of the state at particular risk. "A few spotty showers are possible later Friday again into the evening, especially in the south of Minnesota. We get a one day break from the most humid air tonight into tomorrow before it returns Sunday. That moisture combined with the next upper level disturbance will create the potential for severe weather late Sunday then the heat builds by the end of next week. We may be in for a heat wave with a string of 90-degree days."
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KIMT

StormTeam 3: More isolated T-Storms possible Thursday/Friday

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Thursday, a bit cloudier in the morning. With the humidity still lingering, a few pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible in the evening after 5pm closer to central Iowa and central Minnesota. Highs today in the low 80s. Partly...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new mural is taking shape in downtown Mason City!. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for parts of Southern Minnesota and North Iowa including Albert Lea and Mason City. An extension is rather likely so…. Fireworks crews bringing enjoyment during this year's 4th of July fireworks over Clear...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Tuesday’s severe storms officially a derecho

MASON CITY — Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm complex that rolled through Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska has officially been termed as a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The storms met the track distance and width criteria along with sufficient high wind reports. Among the storm reports to the National Weather Service from last night’s storms:
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Significant flooding in Albert Lea

Just how extensive was the flooding in some areas Tuesday night? Check out the view from Albert Lea where excessive rain stranded vehicles and flooded them out in the roadway.
iheart.com

Tuesday's Storm Classified as a Derecho

(Iowa) -- Tuesday night's storms are being classified as a derecho. The National Weather Service says a derecho is a system over 400 miles long producing winds over 58 miles and hour with frequent gusts over 75 miles an hour. Tuesday's storms stretched 595 miles through South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, into central and eastern Iowa. Several cities in Iowa report strong winds including:
IOWA STATE
Weather
KCCI.com

Reports of storm damage throughout Iowa after Tuesday's severe weather

After Tuesday's severe weather, there were multiple reports of damage throughout the state. Powerful winds knocked down trees. Our storm chaser caught footage of a semi-truck nearly blow off the road before jack-knifing in Northern Iowa. Watch: strong winds cause semi-truck to jack-knife in Northern Iowa. KCCI received viewer photos...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba investigated at southern Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hits northern Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Post-holiday severe weather arrived in northern Nebraska on Tuesday. Though there have been no tornado warnings issued Tuesday, spotters with the National Weather Service reported a possible tornado touchdown near Neligh shortly after 4:00 p.m. CT. Authorities in Oakdale were also reporting rotation near the town. Neither instance has been confirmed.
NEBRASKA STATE

