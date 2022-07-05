ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Virgin Atlantic will launch nonstop service from London to TPA this November

By Andrew Harlan
thatssotampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official, Virgin Atlantic will launch daily nonstop service between London and Tampa International Airport this year. The service will launch November 3, 2022, further cementing the airline’s commitment to its Florida heartland. The new year-round Florida service will initially fly four times a week before increasing...

