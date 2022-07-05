ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property

islandernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you might already live by the beach on Key Biscayne, owning a second home, or investment property that overlooks the crystal blue horizon does not necessarily have to be out of reach or expensive. While places around major U.S. cities may be priced on the higher end, the...

www.islandernews.com

fox35orlando.com

From seaweed to soil: South Florida beach town finds a solution to a stinky problem

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Piles of brown sargassum seaweed line the shores of Florida beaches and while it isn't harmful, the rotting smell drives beachgoers away. Since 2011, sargassum seaweed has been showing up almost seasonally along beaches, with 2015 and 2018 being record years for accumulation. This year, large amounts of seaweed have washed ashore in South Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Intracoastal mansion sells for $28.5 million, setting sales record

A 13,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which has been on the market several times, and last listed for $35 million, has been sold to an unidentified European buyer for $28.5 million. The mansion, located in the exclusive and gated Sagamore Cove community in Las Olas Isles, sold for about $4 million...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
#Clear Lake#Oregon Coast#Housing Prices#Camping#Housing List
Architectural Digest

Christian Slater Lists Old Spanish-Style Miami Home for $3.95 Million

Actor and film producer Christian Slater has listed his longtime home in the Coconut Grove area of Miami for $3.95 million. The abode includes four bedrooms and spans 3,370 square feet, and is described in the listing as “Italian-inspired,” though it boasts all the trappings of an Old Spanish style house, including arched doorways and terra cotta roof tiles. The actor's property features a scenic outdoor space, surrounded by palm trees, greenery, which provides a sense of privacy. Slater originally purchased the property for $2.21 million in 2013.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing French Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale You Should Try

Only 30 miles north of the bustling city of Miami is the beautiful city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This stunning coastal city is famous for its beaches, boating canals, and luxurious atmosphere. There’s no shortage of delicious restaurants to visit in Fort Lauderdale, but if you’re craving something elegant like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Florida

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Islander travels to the Austrian Alps

Longtime resident Heidy Frank went hiking with family and friends from Key Biscayne to Tyrol, Austria for her birthday this summer and took along a copy of Islander News!. “Hello, see where the Islander News made it to! 1,438 meters up a mountain hike to the Durrenberg Alm! Beautiful, idyllic nature with fresh crisp mountain air. I love the Alps, but I love coming home to our beloved Key Biscayne.”
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Are Broward’s newly designed voter cards less useful now? Here’s why some dislike them.

Greg Everett found it inconvenient that his new Broward voter registration card is breaking tradition: The cards have been supersized — large enough that they no longer fit in wallets. Everett, of Fort Lauderdale, worried the cards’ new size is a hindrance: If voters stop storing their cards in their wallets or purses, no longer within reach will be all the handy election information they ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Some Southwest Alabama counties labeled "High Risk"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has put mobile county into the high-risk category once again. According to ADPH's dashboard, in the last 7 days there is nearly a 28% positivity in tests throughout the state. We're seeing rates higher than the state average in counties in our viewing area. Mobile is at the state average, but Baldwin is showing a 30.9% positivity rate among those being tested and in Conecuh and Clarke counties it's even higher with a 37% and 40% positivity rate respectively among those tested.
MOBILE, AL

