ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after Highland Park mass shooting

By Joey Schneider
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKLtf_0gVfPyPI00
FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. Not everyone’s happy with Gov. Pritzker’s… Read More

CHICAGO – Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for Lake County, one day after a mass shooting led to seven deaths and 30 injuries in a Chicago suburb.

Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s mass shooting. A disaster proclamation allows Illinois to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.”

“I am devastated by yesterday’s tragedy not just because it hit the very community I represent, but because mass shootings have become an all-too-common occurrence in this country that no city is immune to,” said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). “I pray for the victims and their families and vow to work together with my colleagues, local officials and Governor Pritzker on real, tangible solutions to ensure no other Illinois family has to experience this nightmare.”

“My community is so grateful for the emergency declaration and the support the State of Illinois has already given, especially the immediate response from the Illinois State Police,” said State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). Our needs will grow and evolve over time, and we know state government has our back as we continue to confront the reality of this horrific attack.”

Lake County is the only county included in the disaster proclamation, which is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.

Comments / 6

Joe n Corn Pop
3d ago

Give up his armed gunmen that we pay for first, same with mayors, Alderman, judges , ect before u tell me what I can or can’t have..

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Bailey: Pritzker Must Answer For Highland Park Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says Governor JB Pritzker has to bear responsibility for the failure to prevent the suspected shooter in the Highland Park parade massacre from obtaining a gun. In a Springfield news conference, Bailey said the lapses that allowed Robert Crimo III to get a FOID...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
nypressnews.com

Cook County homeowners told to pay up for tax breaks they shouldn’t have received, Illinois Dems’ assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will stay on tonight and temperatures are expected to drop to 67. Chicagoans can expect sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 76 and 84 respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Morrison
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#State
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 8-10, 2022

Some Lake County classics are making their return this weekend, on top of a popular experience just north of the border!. Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are both open for the season. Click here to get everything you need to have a blast of a day. Volo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Gas Price Gap Between Kenosha and Lake County Grows to 75-Cents

(Chicago, IL) Lower oil prices and demand have led to another drop at the pump, but overall gas prices remain high. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $5.23, down 16-cents from last week, but still 48-cents higher than the national average, and the 8th highest prices in the country. Lake County saw a 17-cent drop over last week, down to $5.36. North of the border, Wisconsin’s price for gas fell to $4.55, down 11 cents from last week and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 13-cents to $4.61 a gallon.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thefirstward.net

A case of really bad judgement

Every now and then a trusted reader asks me why I was “so hard” on a particular public official and that feedback generally makes me consider whether another approach would’ve been more effective. After all, the point of this endeavor is to bring balance to the force, not to administer semi-random beatdowns. But the fascinating thing about that dynamic is, 90 percent of the time I think about taking a different tack, that public official will go out of their way to prove my original point.
GENEVA, IL
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy