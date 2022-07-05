ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC House meets to discuss an abortion ban this week. Here's what to expect.

By Nick Reynolds nreynolds@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — Members of the S.C. House of Representatives will meet this week in the first of what is likely to be a series of meetings this summer to discuss a more stringent ban on abortion. Beginning at noon July 7, a 12-member ad hoc committee consisting of...

www.postandcourier.com

