NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces “Snack Shack” as the topics for the Wednesday, July 13, Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Adam Rehmeier, writer and director of his new movie being filmed right here in Nebraska City starting mid-July. We will also hear from Jordan Foley the producer of the movie and some of the wonderful staff and crew that you may have seen running around Nebraska City for the last month!

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO