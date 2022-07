MALIBU—55 year old Thomas Aaron Brothers is wanted for vandalism that he committed during the Fourth of July weekend. Video that was first published on Tuesday, July 5, shows Brothers taking what appears to be a pickaxe to a door bell in the middle of the night on Saturday, July 2. He damaged the front door and the doorbell which is located on the 19000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.

