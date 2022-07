For a different spin on kayaking, consider dropping your paddles all together. At Austin Pedal Kayak, kayaking is just like riding a bike. “It’s kind of like a Cadillac Escalade out on the water. It’s basically a more premium experience,” says Austin Pedal Kayaks owner Zach Steen. “It’s by far the easiest boat to operate out here on the water. With a little bit of leg strength, you are able to move about two to five times as fast as a traditional kayak.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO