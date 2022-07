The prime minister of Sri Lanka’s official residence has reportedly been set on fire during mass protests over the country’s economic crisis, just hours after he announced his resignation.Earlier on Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators breached police barricades to storm the presidential palace in Colombo, with Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing he would step down as PM shortly afterwards.Footage carried by the BBC and Indian broadcaster NDTV appeared to show smoke and the flicker of flames emanating from the prime minister’s residence in the capital, where unrest between demonstrators and police is reported to have intensified in recent hours.The office of...

