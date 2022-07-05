ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Ionescu named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in June

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu turned her best month of professional basketball in June and it was enough to warrant major recognition. The New York Liberty star was named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June. The third-year pro led the Liberty to a 7-4 record...

