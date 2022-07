An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Pasadena residence Wednesday, and authorities are still searching for two of three people wanted in connection with the killing. Officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue, near Bell Street in the area of McDonald Park, at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and found Glenn Cavin suffering from stab wounds, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

PASADENA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO